Narok family seeks help to raise triplets born during COVID-19

A couple from Narok has called on well wishers to support them raise their triplets citing hard economic times occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Waweru and his wife Ruth Wambui were blessed with a boy and two girls born 3 months ago, but their financial status is inadequate to provide for the family.

They are already parents to a 7-year-old class two girl Mary Ann Gathoni who they are worried might not go back to school when schools open on January 4, due to lack of school fees.

Waweru says Corona Virus has affected their business leaving them to survive on a meager income from a retail shop and ‘Sukumawiki’ business.

Speaking to journalists at their home in Nairagie Enkare village in Narok East Sub county, the two narrated how buying basic necessities for the young ones is a challenge now that none of them has a permanent job.

They says the triplets Abiel Muchiri, Precious Wambui and Gemimah Nduta who weighed 2.6, 2.4, and 2.2 kgs respectively are on a special diet according to their doctor’s advice for the next 6 months.

Waweru says they can’t afford Nan Milk as well as pampers for the babies as recommended by the doctor since they were born prematurely.

They now wants Kenyans of goodwill to support them with foodstuffs as well as basic necessities to ensure the babies are in god health.