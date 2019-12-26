Narok Governor Tunai reshuffles his executive team

Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai has reshuffled his executive team in a bid to enhance service delivery in the county.

Speaking at his Nairobi office on Christmas day, Tunai said he expects his team to help in implementing county policies and programmes under the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP).

The major docket affected is the Finance department where the immediate former Executive Member Morgan Siloma and the Chief Officer Denis Letet were moved to other dockets.

Mr. Siloma has been replaced by Julius Momboshi Tombo who was formally serving as the Executive Member in the department of Public Works while at the same time Simon Kuraru was appointed the Chief Officer in the same docket.

The county boss assured the public that by June 2020, all pending bills would have been cleared saying they have constituted a committee that will review all the bills before presenting their findings to the new finance team.

“The newly appointed finance team will work closely with the National Treasury to review and reconcile pending bills according to the Auditor General’s report,” said Tunai.

However Tunai cautioned that he will be writing to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCIO) to identify rogue contractors who have defrauded his administration of tax payers’ money.

He confirmed the county has pending bills amounting to Sh. 1.1 billion which the new team is committed to clearing by mid next year.

Former Education CEC member John Marindany was moved to Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries docket while the Education docket was taken over by Cicilia Wuapari.

John Kiyiapi who formally served in the Environment department will now serve in the Water, Energy and Natural Resources department while former Finance CEC Morgan Siloma will serve as the Health Executive Committee member.

Former Health CEC Vivian Seriti Mpeti was moved to Physical Planning and Urban Development as Everlyne Cherotich Koiyan previously at Agriculture heads the Public Works, Transport and Roads department.

Ezekiel Rono is the new CEC for Administration Coordination of Decentralisation and Disaster Management while George Kuseyo Supeyo will now head the Trade Industrialisation and Cooperative Development department.

Joseph Kantet Koila has been retained as the Tourism and Wildlife CEC.

Governor Tunai encouraged the Executives to work with the County Assembly in a bid to implement major developments in the wards.