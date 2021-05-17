Shock in Narok as body of infant found by the roadside

Residents of Majengo area in Narok Town on Monday woke up to a rude shock after they found a body of a day-old infant placed in a carrier bag and dumped beside the road near the chief’s office.

“I was passing by and I found this child who was born, killed, and dumped beside the road. I call upon women with such behavior to rethink their steps as it is an abuse to humanity,” lamented Mutua a resident of Majengo area.

The body was later collected by police officers and taken to Narok County Referral Hospital morgue as investigations to nab the culprits commence.

“It would be better to tender the child and later give it to a woman who has no child instead of killing the child. This is completely unacceptable before God and humanity,” said Milka Chelangat a resident in the area.

She urged women who can not meet the needs of their kids to involve the Children’s Office for support.

Incidents of infants found dumped in dingy places are not new in the county, as the Children’s Office has rescued many infants who luckily survive such practice.

Late last year, the Children’s Office rescued a day-old baby boy who was born and left beside Ilaser Primary School gate in Melili Ward, Narok North Ward.

The official said that such incidences have been on the increase in the area, attributing the cases to hard economic times.

The area Children’s Officer Pilot Khaemba said that most of these culprits are girls who get pregnant unexpectedly as well as single mothers who view the infants as a hindrance to their daily hustles.

He urged the locals that whenever one feels she cannot afford to raise the child, they should liaise with the Children’s Office for assistance.