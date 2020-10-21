Narok resumes business with KEMSA after clearing debt

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has resumed supply of Health Products and Technologies to Narok County after a three-year break, having received over 90 per cent of the pending bill of Ksh 104 million.

The Narok County Pharmacist Dr. Dan Ngere revealed that the County has settled f the bulk of the outstanding bill and currently owes KEMSA only Ksh 12 million.

“We are upbeat to resume buying HPTs from KEMSA with whom we have had a cordial relationship after repaying our debt and commit to procure all our non-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical commodities from the Authority given that the medical supplier is efficient in delivering all its supplies to the doorstep of all mapped health facilities,” said the Pharmacist.

Dr Ngere added that before the break from KEMSA, Narok procured over 50 per cent of HPTs from the parastatal and will upscale to a higher percentage after sorting out all the bottlenecks that hampered smooth payment for commodities procured from the supplier.

Following the resumption of business with KEMSA, Narok has procured over Ksh 400,000 worth of medical commodities with Lolgorian (Transmara West) and Ololulunga (Narok South) Health Centres already having received their orders while delivery to Narok County Referral Hospital is scheduled for next week.

The medic observed that since KEMSA supplies all HPTs to public health facilities, which are crucial for the achievement of UHC agenda for Kenyans, the Authority should increase more items in theatre, renal and dental care to be procured under UHC to cater for diverse needs.

“Under UHC, counties procure theatre drugs, renal, dental and eye clinic commodities through KEMSA and Narok will exploit this window to maximize stocks for its facilities to address common ailments attended to such as respiratory complications, lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension for middle aged people and maternity services,” he said.

Dr Ngere said the partnership between Narok County and KEMSA has been healthy and convenient saying the credit period of 45 days offered has given them ample time to meet their obligations.

He further urged the National Treasury to release funds to counties in good time to enable them pay for supplies delivered by KEMSA to minimize incidents of some counties being blacklisted by the Authority due to indebtedness.

He hailed the Authority for upgrading the online ordering and consumption-reporting system- KEMSA LMIS Three, that enables Counties and health facilities to keep track of their supplies orders and through the customer service team, the Counties get pro forma invoices and statements on real-time basis.

KEMSA Ag. CEO Edward Njoroge on the other hand said that following the amendments of the KEMSA Act, the Authority would continue to ensure that all the counties have uninterrupted access to HPTs.

Njoroge said KEMSA management continues to engage with National Treasury, MOH, COG, Senate, to exert pressure on counties to prioritize debt settlement to KEMSA.

He commended Narok County for their move to clear the long-standing pending bill, which had put a strain on KEMSA’s revolving fund.

“The Authority offers a credit period of 45 days. We will continue to release supplies to the Counties because we have had engagements with them and agreed on repayment commitments timelines, and many of the Counties have since honoured their promises,” he echoed.

He expressed that KEMSA also understands the existing delays in disbursement of funds from national treasury to counties.

However, the Authority will continue to advocate for payment plans with continuous supply of commodities.