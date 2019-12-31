Narok Law Court frees sisters who circumcised each other

Narok Law Court has freed two girls aged 16 and 14 who confessed to having circumcised each other on the eve of Christmas.

Narok Chief Magistrate George Wakahiu freed the two on the ground that they were both minors and that the prosecution had failed to produce appropriate charges against them.

The Magistrate instead directed the Children office to do intensive counselling on the sisters who are class seven and six pupils at Melelo Primary School in Narok West Sub County.

A medical check-up at Narok County Referral Hospital proved that the two had undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as they had fresh cut on their private parts.

The girls were arrested early this month after a tip-off from the members of the community who suspected the girls had undergone the cut after they had gone missing for several days.

Earlier on, the court had directed the Children’s office to engage the girls by counselling them because of the trauma they had undergone so that they can completely open up.

The girls confessed that their parents often had domestic quarrels making their family unstable hence were forced to live in their grandmother’s home where they performed the act.

Cases of Female Genital Mutilation have been rampant in Narok County but the vice is carried out silently undercover for fear of the law.

The prosecution finds it a challenge to find witnesses even of the few cases that come to court as the communities conspire not to cooperate.