Narok leaders accuse Govt of frustrating the Judiciary

Elected leaders from Narok County have accused the Government of frustrating the efforts of the Judiciary in carrying its mandate.

Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta and Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina said reducing the Judiciary’s budget means the institution cannot continue to offer services to Kenyans especially at a time when court sessions are limited due to COVID-19.

They have now called on the Government to stop interfering with the Judiciary to enable it deal with emerging cases.

This even as they called for prudent use of allocated resources to curb misuse and corruption.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They spoke in Narok when Chief Justice David Maraga opened the new Narok Law Court.

Maraga said Judges will now hence forth put more emphasis on cases involving early marriages, female genital mutilation as well as defilement.

He said it’s unfortunate to hear cases of child defilement that have lagged in Court for ages and directed Judges in the region to dispense with them as soon as possible.

Maraga also urged to hasten hearings on land cases but also urged elders from the Maasai community to help in solving cases involving land inheritance.

He said the Judiciary has put up mechanism to ensure service delivery isn’t affected by COVID-19, saying some cases are being heard via Zoom

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai said a special Court should be set up to deal with cases involving early marriages, FGM among others that affect young girls.

He said in a period of four Months Narok has recorded 5538 pregnancies among girls who are under 18 years.