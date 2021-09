Narok Woman Mp Soipan Tuya has dismissed claims that there exists a ‘deep state’ capable of interfering with elections. Tuya who was launching her Narok Gubernatorial bid says only the electorate will determine the next crop of leaders. She called on Narok residents to support Deputy President William Ruto’s bid. This even as calls for the Luhya Unity continued with Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC seeking to woo Western Kenya MPs who are members of other parties.