Narok peace association launch prayers ahead of General Election

Narok County peace association group has launched weekly prayer meetings to intercede for peace in the country ahead of the August 9th General Election.

The association’s chairperson Grace Graced said the interdenominational prayers will be held every Thursday afternoon in Narok town where religious leaders will lead the residents to pray for the nation before the elections.

“We need to seek God’s intervention for our country because we do not want to see a situation where people shed innocent blood because of issues that could have been resolved earlier,” Ms Graced said.

The chairlady called for cohesion and integration among all tribes living in the country saying ‘Kenya belongs to all of us.’

“There is no one who is more equal than the other in this country. We are all equal and we deserve to share the available resources without minding one’s background, tribe or religion,” she added.

She asked all peace loving citizens to be ambassadors of peace in their respective locations to avoid incidents of bloodshed before or after the elections.

The county peace ambassador Joshua ole Kaputa urged the youth not to be used by politicians to cause chaos in the country but instead challenged them to be instruments of peace.

“Why do you accept to be used to cause chaos yet the politician will not place food on your table. It is good we preach peace for development and economic growth,” he said.

Ole Kaputa welcomed the young people in the prayer sessions asking them to be role models in the society.

“The young people should focus on their future and not accept to be used by selfish politicians to spread hate messages through the social media or barazas,” added Ole Kaputa.