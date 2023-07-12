Narok residents defy Odinga’s call to protest

Narok residents have defied opposition leader Raila Odinga’s call to hold a Nationwide protest.

A spot check around the town however showed little movement as many motorists chose to withdraw their vehicles from the main stage.

A presence of heavy uniformed police officers was also seen manning the town to prevent any form of protest in the town.

Sayialel Ntobirr, a matatu driver who operates the Narok- Ntulele Highway decried fewer customers compared to other days. “We are grateful that our town is calm, however, today we will make losses as very few people are willing to travel,” he said.

Ntobirr called on the opposition leader to find better ways of addressing the issues affecting the country instead of calling for demonstrations that always turn bloody.

Denis Nyamweya, a boda boda rider, acknowledged the fact that the cost of living had gone high and asked President William Ruto to find a quick solution to address the mayhem for the sake of low income earners who continue suffering.

He lauded the residents for embracing peace and going on with their businesses despite calls by the opposition to hold demonstrations that, he feared, could have probably seen criminals looting their business premises.

Another boda boda rider Joseph Sadera lamented the high cost of living alleging that many families were sleeping on empty stomachs because they cannot afford to place a plate of food on the table.

“Following the increase in fuel prices, the prices of all basic commodities have gone high. The most affected people are the low income earners as they have to spend all their dairy earnings on buying the basic commodities,” complained Sadera.

Though Narok County is highly cosmopolitan, most leaders were elected on UDA tickets, probably the reason why residents ignore the opposition leader’s protest calls.

The county governor Patrick Ntutu, Women Representative Rebecca Tonkei, Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, Emurua Dikirr MP Johanah Ngeno and Narok East MP Ken Aramat, all won on an UDA ticket.

Narok South MP Kitilai Ntutu (Independent) and Narok North MP Agnes Pareyio (Jubilee) have also pledged to support the current administration.