Narok residents urged to seek advocates to avoid land scams

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Narok County has urged land buyers and sellers to engage legal advocates during transactions to curb the rising cases of land fraud in the area.

Narok Senior State Counsel, Gitonga Murang’a, highlighted the prevalence of land scams, where unsuspecting residents are often deceived during the purchase of land, leading to significant financial losses.

“Many innocent people have fallen victim to middlemen who exploit them under the guise of facilitating land transactions. Involving an advocate from the outset can prevent these costly mistakes and ensure that all legal processes are properly followed,” Murang’a emphasized.

He made these remarks after a meeting with representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Narok branch. Murang’a noted that his office is committed to collaborating with LSK to enhance the delivery of justice in the county.

“We are working closely with LSK to address issues related to criminal justice, particularly those affecting land transactions,” he stated.

Pasiany Masikonte, the Chairperson of the LSK Narok branch, echoed these concerns, noting that land fraud cases are increasingly common, with many ongoing court cases involving innocent buyers who unscrupulous brokers misled.

Masikonte pointed out that these brokers often target the illiterate population, exploiting their lack of knowledge to swindle them out of money.

“To protect our people from these fraudulent activities, it’s crucial that they seek legal advice before engaging in any land transactions. Some prefer to conduct deals in secret, but this often leads to problems,” he advised.