Narok Senator Ledama Olekina arrested

Written By: Margaret Kalekye/Collins Anampiu
The Senator (L) during the BBI rally in Narok
Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has been arrested over alleged hate speech at the Building Bridges Initiative rally held in Narok last Saturday.

The vocal senator was arrested outside Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi.

Soon after his arrest, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission tweeted that his arrest was carried out in partnership with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He is currently being held at the Kilimani police station.

During the BBI rally, the legislator claimed that the members of the Maasai community had been sidelined in positions of leadership and that non-locals had encroached the Maasai-dominated areas.

NCIC said while article 33 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it does not extend to incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred.

“Remarks that may cause ethnic hatred tend to inhibit the attainment of harmonious relationships between different ethnic communities on grounds of political endeavours. NCIC strongly condemns utterances that may divide Kenyans along ethnic and tribal lines. The Commission will continue working with law enforcement agencies to ensure calmness and a peaceful cohesive society” said NCIC chair Reverend Samuel Kobia

Ole Kina said he was not worried about the arrest and promised to co-operate with the officers.

Meanwhile, Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno is expected to appear in a Narok court Tuesday where he is expected to be charged with incitement, holding an illegal meeting and obstruction.

Ng’eno, and two MCAs were arrested  Monday and later released in the night on a police bond.

They were arrested at Kimorgor Market in Ololulunga for allegedly holding a BBI meeting without a permit.

More to follow..

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

