Narok Senator Ledama Olekina in court over ethnic contempt charges

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina is set to appear before the City Court on January 19 next year in a case where he is accused of ethnic contempt through utterances made on a live TV show.

Ole Kina had appeared at the court today for the mention of the case in relation to words he uttered during a local TV news show which are alleged to have intended to ‘incite feelings of discrimination against non-Maasai communities living in Narok County based on their ethnicity’.

On May 19, Senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot issued summons against Ole Kina to appear in court to answer charges of ethnic contempt on the alleged inflammatory remarks made in February 19, 2020.

According to the prosecution, the charges against Ole Kina were contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Act No 12 of 2008.

He was released on a Ksh. 100,000 cash bail after he denied charges of ethnic contempt.