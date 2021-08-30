Narok: Street boy arrested in possession of one firearm, 12 bullets

Police in Narok are investigating an incident in which a street boy was found in procession of a pistol magazine with 12 rounds of ammunition.

According to a police report, members of the public on Sunday evening spotted the street boy loitering around Museum area in Narok township while in procession of what looked like a pistol.

They then reported the matter to the police who rushed to the scene and managed to arrest the street boy around Popong area, and on searching him they found pistol magazine with 12 rounds of ammunition.

He was later questioned and claimed he had picked the magazine along the road.

He was booked into the cells as investigations continue.