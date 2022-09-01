Naromoru Level IV Hospital to be operationalized in November

The ultra-modern Naromoru level IV hospital will start its operations in November, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has said.

Speaking when he toured the ultramodern facility, Kahiga said the hospital would be commissioned as soon as construction of the second phase of construction is complete.

The second phase involves the construction of the mortuary, laundry room and kitchen areas which are being undertaken at the cost of Ksh 72 million.

Kahiga also said that a team to recruit staff for the 175-bed capacity hospital was already in place to ensure a seamless flow of operations once the hospital opens its doors to the public.

“The main works on the hospital are complete save for the mortuary, laundry and kitchen which are going on. We are busy working towards its operationalization. We already have a team on the ground to look at the Human Resource aspect and we are anticipating that in the next three months the hospital will be open,” said the governor.

Construction of the ultramodern facility started in July 2019 and was jointly funded by the World Bank and the Kenya Devolution Support Programme. The first phase of construction cost Ksh 229 million and it involved the construction of the main building which houses the five wards, two theatres, a Maternal and Child Health Unit and an outpatient section.

“For many years, Kieni residents have suffered due to lack of a Level IV hospital facility, so this is a realization of a dream for many residents. Health is key for our people because we believe that healthy people are able to create wealth,” said the county boss.

In July, the national government donated hospital equipment worth Sh300 million. It further sponsored the assembling of the equipment which included 175 beds, laboratory equipment, and imaging machines among others.

Kahiga who was accompanied by his deputy, David Kinaniri, and the Health CEC Dr Robert Thuo, also thanked the national government for the equipment adding that he would continue to seek out partnerships to strengthen the county health sector.

“The last time we had a conversation with the national government and the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, we requested then as a county to step in and equip the hospital. More equipment is still arriving and in the near future, we will be up and running,” he said.

The governor also noted that another level IV hospital would be constructed in Kiawara, Kieni West sub-county after the county government has acquired a 14-acre parcel of land.