NASA officially dissolved 

The Registrar of Political Parties has officially dissolved the National Super Alliance (NASA).

In a letter dated August 26 and written to the leaders of the four constituent parties that formed the coalition, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu informed them that the coalition has been officially dissolved.

NASA was formed in January 2017 comprising of Raila Odinga’s (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka’s (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi’s (ANC), and Moses Wetangula’s Ford-Kenya.

Nderitu said her office received submissions from ANC, Chama Cha Mashinani, Ford Kenya Party and Wiper, adding that after reviewing the submissions made by the three parties, the NASA coalition stands dissolved according to political parties Act.

This comes following a move taken by three affiliate parties (ANC, Wiper, Ford-Kenya) seeking to dissolve the coalition after disagreements with the ODM party.