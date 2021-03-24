NASA ousts Malala as Senate Deputy Minority Leader

Written By: Beth Nyaga

NASA ousts Malala as Senate Deputy Minority Leader

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has Wednesday been ejected as Senate Deputy Minority Leader after a Senate Parliamentary Group meeting was held.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

A total of 18 members signed the petition to remove the senator from the position.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo has since taken over as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Also Read  Matiang’i wants Dadaab, Kakuma refugee camps closed over terror threat

Minority leader James Orengo through a message convened a meeting of NASA senators to endorse the removal of Malala as his deputy on Tuesday night.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“Dear colleagues, the Minority Leader has convened a PG tomorrow morning, 9 am as indicated in the above letter, kindly plan to attend this important meeting,” the message said.

Also Read  Hospitals offering Covid jabs to those not qualified will be shut

Malala is being accused of alleged misconduct and mischief in the recently concluded Matungu by-election where he openly differed with ODM legislators in defending his party’s candidate Peter Nabulindo.

Also Read  Covid-19 positivity rate hits 22pc, as 1,130 test positive

He is also accused of allegedly disrespecting some Nasa principles and frequent absence in the house.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR