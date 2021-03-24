NASA ousts Malala as Senate Deputy Minority Leader

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has Wednesday been ejected as Senate Deputy Minority Leader after a Senate Parliamentary Group meeting was held.

A total of 18 members signed the petition to remove the senator from the position.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo has since taken over as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Minority leader James Orengo through a message convened a meeting of NASA senators to endorse the removal of Malala as his deputy on Tuesday night.

“Dear colleagues, the Minority Leader has convened a PG tomorrow morning, 9 am as indicated in the above letter, kindly plan to attend this important meeting,” the message said.

Malala is being accused of alleged misconduct and mischief in the recently concluded Matungu by-election where he openly differed with ODM legislators in defending his party’s candidate Peter Nabulindo.

He is also accused of allegedly disrespecting some Nasa principles and frequent absence in the house.