The ‘Black and White’ music video shot both in Cape Town and Washington D.C, with the two internationally recognized musicians, Nasty C and Ari Lennox defying time and space to be together. Upon the release of Nasty C’s third album, Zulu Man With Some Power, fans of the award-winning rapper dubbed Black And White as one of the most impactful collaborations on the album, giving Ari Lennox a new wave of fans in Africa.

South Africa’s most streamed artist continues to re-define the cultural landscape through his art and music. The track Black And White has been tapped as the lead single off Rhythms of Zamunda: which is the official soundtrack playlist of Coming 2 America.

Watch the video here:

