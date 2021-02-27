Nasty C has teamed up with Old Mutual for a podcast.

Shortly after the release of his third studio album, Zulu Man with Some Power, Nasty C has released a 7-part podcast series. The podcast is named after the album. In it, Nasty C a.k.a. David Junior, promises to share raw and unfiltered details about his life, origins and interests.

The weekly podcast plays host to personalities such as Black Coffee, M.I. Abaga, DJ Whookid, Sizwe Dhomlo and Rowlene. TV personality and rapper Moozlie will be hosting. Nasty C actually had a set built at the Universal Music Studios where he is signed, and that is where everythig was recorded. “I am so thankful to all the people that contributed to the making of this podcast series. I had great conversations with a lot of people that I admire. I got to learn more about them as individuals and even more so, about myself in the process. The podcast series will give fans a glimpse into what my life is about and impart some of my own knowledge and experiences around my particular music-making process and how I handle my business. It’s definitely something to look forward to“. He said

Zulu Man With Some Power podcast is available on all streaming platforms.

Tell Us What You Think