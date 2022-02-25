Natembeya gets Luhya elders backing for Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat

Former Rift valley Commissioner George Natembeya has received a major boost in his bid to succeed outgoing Trans Nzoia governor Patrick Khaemba after his populous Bukusu community elders endorsed him.

Natembeya was backed after representatives from the Bukusu cultural elders council converged for a meeting at his Naisambu home in the Kiminini sub-county.

The event brought together more than 500 elders from the 5 sub-counties of Saboti, Kiminini, Endebes, Kwanza and Cherangany from the larger Luhya community.

Led by Bukusu council of elders chairman Peter Masinde, the elders further urged Trans Nzoia residents to back the ODM leader Raila Odinga in the August 9, presidential race.

In Trans Nzoia, the Luhya nation is the most populous community followed by the Kalenjins.

Natembeya is expected to enter into a political pact with the Sabaot, Kikuyu, Kisii, Maralwet, Pokot, Iteso Sengwer communities to form an all-inclusive government.

Natembeya said that he had been humbled and honoured by the immense support and goodwill wishes from the larger Luhya community.

Natembeya is credited with fighting banditry, female genital mutilation FGM, early pregnancies, environmental conservation and promoting peace in the volatile North Rift during his tenure.

However the governor hopeful George Natembeya also cautioned leaders joining Democratic action party DAP-K against blackmailing its leaders ahead of August polls.

Natembeya has accused a section of leaders joining the party of selfish interests and putting demands to party officials.

The former Rift valley regional Commissioner who is front runner in the race to succeed Governor Patrick Khaemba has told off his critics saying he has a clear agenda for the people of Trans Nzoia

Natembeya is fighting for the top seat against Kiminini legislator Chris Wamalwa who is supported by Kenya Kwanza principal Senator Moses Wetangula.