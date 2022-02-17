Natembeya promises to streamline public service in Trans Nzoia County

Former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya who is in the race for Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat has promised to put in place an efficient public service that would deliver services to local citizens.

Addressing mourners at Waumini village in the county, Natembeya promised to streamline the county public service if elected as the county’s second governor in the forthcoming General Elections slated for August 9 this year.

He assured the electorate his government would ensure every minute of working hours counted by not condoning lazy and indiscipline workers.

“I will personally set the pace for productive and accountable work ethics and trends by reporting to the office by 6.00am. Therefore, I will expect my staff to be composed of not only qualified professionals but most important early risers,” said Natembeya.

If elected, the former administrator has proposed to introduce a specialised dressing code for county government civil service staff. He cited Huduma Centre and nurses as his inspiration toward the dress code proposal.

“Special dress codes for staff in various departments would ensure ease identification of public servants for seamless service delivery to members of the public,” he explained, who further vowed to work with a lean but efficient public service.

Natembeya is vying for the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat via Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya (DAP-K) which is affiliated to Azimio La Umoja outfit.

He faces stiff competition from Ford Kenya’s Kiminini Member of Parliament Chris Wamalwa who has also declared interest in the seat.