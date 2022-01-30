Natembeya storms Kitale as he launches Gubernatorial bid

The immediate former Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya has kick started his campaigns for the Trans Nzoia Governor’s seat after resigning from Government.

Natembeya held a homecoming ceremony at Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale where laid down his campaign promises for the County.

Accompanied by Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, a section of Democratic Action Party of Kenya officials led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi as well as National Assembly minority whip Junet Mohamed, Natembeya seems to have the support of the right people for his gubernatorial bid.

Other Azimio La Umoja leaders present included Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who urged the residents to support Natembeya saying he has proven track record while in Government.

Under the slogan, Tembea na Natembeya, the former Commissioner said he will enhance transparency, prioritize youth empowerment if elected Governor.

Leaders present endorsed his bid saying he is the best bet for the cosmopolitan County.