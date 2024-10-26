Nathaniel Matalanga makes history as first African president of World Council of Civil Engineers

Nathaniel Matalanga makes history as first African president of World Council of...

Kenyan Engineer Nathaniel Matalanga has been elected as president of the World Council of Civil Engineers (WCCE) in a landmark achievement for both Kenya and the African continent.

This historic election marks the first time an African engineer has been appointed to lead the organization since its inception.

He set to assume office in 2027.

Matalanga’s election underscores the growing influence and capability of African professionals in the field of civil engineering and brings a new level of global recognition to Kenya’s contributions to engineering.

Founded in 2005, the WCCE is an international body dedicated to promoting the civil engineering profession worldwide, addressing infrastructure challenges, and fostering cooperation among civil engineers.

Representing professional engineers from over 25 countries, the WCCE is influential in setting global engineering standards and practices, shaping policies, and ensuring sustainable infrastructure development.

Matalanga’s leadership brings a fresh perspective, and his election is a testament to the increasing importance of diverse voices in the global engineering conversation.

With an impressive career in civil engineering, Matalanga has demonstrated dedication, expertise, and a vision that has led him to his current role.

Known for his commitment to sustainable development and innovative infrastructure solutions, Matalanga has held various leadership roles in both Kenyan and international engineering communities.

His efforts have contributed to the development of infrastructure that not only meets today’s needs but also considers future environmental and economic impacts.

As President of WCCE, Matalanga aims to emphasize sustainable development, a critical focus as the world faces climate change and rapid urbanization.

“We have a responsibility as civil engineers to build infrastructure that protects both people and the planet,” Matalanga stated in a recent address.

He plans to strengthen collaboration between WCCE and other international organizations to ensure the implementation of sustainable engineering practices globally.