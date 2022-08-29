Nation turns focus on Rongai Constituency as polls open

Voters in Rongai Constituency in Nakuru County have finally gone to the polls twenty days after the general election was conducted to cast ballot for their preferred candidate.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reschedule voting in the constituency on August 9, 2022 over printing errors forcing 84,625 registered voters to defer their choice for Member of Parliament representative.

At Mercy Njeri Primary School polling centre in Menengai West Ward, there was slow stream of people who came to cast their votes, a situation which has been reported in most polling stations around the constituency.

According to Rongai Constituency Returning Officer Hilda Lokwawi who oversaw distribution of ballot materials Sunday evening, the voting exercise is expected to be free of any hiccups.

“We opened the ballot pallets with the party agents and confirmed that the ballot papers had no printing errors,” said Lokwawi.

Voting in most polling stations begun at exactly 6AM with small number of voters seen around the polling centre contrary to the long queues witnessed a fortnight ago.

The race to represent Rongai residents at the National Assembly pits incumbent Raymond Moi who is running on a KANU ticket, Paul Kibet Chebor of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and veteran politician Luka Kigen who is seeking the seat on a Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party.

The constituency has five wards; Solai, Soin, Menegai West, Visoi and Mosop which together have 197 polling stations.

The race is expected to be a tight contest between Raymond Moi who is seeking to retain the seat he first won in 2013 and Paul Chebor of UDA who is a former Member of County Assembly for Solai Ward.

The Rongai election is keenly being watched countrywide given that Raymond is the last of Moi’s son still on the ballot in the 2022 general election after his younger brother, Gideon Moi lost his Baringo County senatorial seat to William Cheptumo of UDA as the yellow wave grips Rift Valley.

While the elder Moi is praised as a political performer, many analysts are holding their breath as to whether he will be able to withstand the yellow onslaught, given that all KANU candidates for MCA were clobbered by UDA except in Soin Ward where independent candidate emerged the winner.

The polls come as IEBC announced the relocation of constituency tallying centre to Nakuru Teachers Training College from Kiboron Primary School.