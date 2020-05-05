National Aids Control Council intensifies condoms distribution

The National Aids Control Council (NACC) has intensified the distribution of condoms in Turkana County to combat the spread of HIV during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The council Regional Coordinator Bernard Mwaura said the council is keen to ensure that all lodgings and strategic places were supplied with condoms.

“We have been distributing condoms to lodgings and villages to ensure that people can access condoms even during curfews.” said Mwaura.

A resident of Lodwar Hussein Gitonga commended the council for its initiative saying some members of the public feared purchasing condoms during the day.

“With the support from NACC, our people are now able to access condoms. This will go a long way in boosting the fight against HIV/ Aids,” said Gitonga.

On Monday, Mwaura distributed condoms to lodgings in Lodwar, Kambi Mawe and Makuti villages.

Statistics indicate that the HIV/Aids pandemic in the county has increased from 3.2 percent to 6 percent over the last four years.