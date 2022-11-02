National Assembly Committees hold inaugural sittings to elect their leaders

The National Assembly Committee on Health has elected Endebes MP Dr Robert Pukose as the chairperson while Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene will be the vice chair.

In a busy day for committees, the Departmental Committee on Blue Economy and Irrigation held its inaugural meeting, where Hon Kangogo Bowen, MP Marakwet East was elected the chairperson while Kuria East MP Marwa Maisori Kitayama was elected vice chairperson.

The Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, in its first meeting also elected Hon Nelson Koech, MP Belgut as the Chairperson, and Hon. Maj (Rtd) Bashir Abdullahi, MP Mandera North as the Vice Chairperson of the Committee.

The Departmental Committee on Energy wasn’t left out either, electing Mwal MP Vincent Musyoka Musau its Chairperson, and Aramat Lemanken, MP Narok East its Vice Chairperson.

The Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs on the other hand Elected Gabriel Tongoyo Koshal, MP Narok West its Chairperson and Raso Dido Ali, MP Saku the Vice Chairperson of the Committee.

At the same time, the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture held its first meeting and elected Daniel Wanyama, MP Webuye West its Chairperson and James Kamau Wamacukuru, MP Kabete its Vice Chairperson.

The Departmental Committee on Education also held its inaugural sitting, where Members elected Julius Kibiwott Melly MP Tinderet its Chairperson and Hon Patrick Malulu Injedi MP Malava its vice chairperson.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie will chair the Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation while Bomachoge Chache MP Alfah Ondieki Miruka is the Vice-Chairperson.