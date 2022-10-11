National Assembly constitutes House Business Committee

The National Assembly has constituted its House Business Committee.

The Committee which is chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula also is mandated with formulating the business to be transacted by the House.

Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, Nyandarua County MP Faith Gitau, Mandera County MP Umul Ker Kasim, Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui are also members of the Committee.

Others include; Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang, Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, and Masinga MP Joshua Mbithi.

The house will on Wednesday establish committee on appointments that will vet members of the cabinet.

The Senate also concluded formation of all its committees with the members expected to elect their respective chairs by end of this week.