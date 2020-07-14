National Assembly cuts short recess, to reconvene Wednesday

The National Assembly is set to cut short its recess to deal with urgent arising matters after it the house took a break for a three-week recess.

According to a notification from the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, the sitting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The consideration of nominee for the appointment to the office of the Auditor General has been prioritized.

The national Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee vetted, Nancy Gathungu, for the position of the Auditor General a week ago.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The National Assembly will also be considering motions for approval of reconstitution of specified Select and Departmental Committees of the National Assembly.

Prior to going on recess, the leader of Majority Dr Amos Kimunya had requested for more time to build consensus on some of the names proposed to different committees after the minority party expressed reservations on inclusion of some members in certain committees.