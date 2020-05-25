National Assembly dismisses document on DP Ruto’s impeachment

The National Assembly has dismissed a document circulating on social media purporting to be the order paper for business to be transacted on 2nd June 2020 as fake.

The document notifies members of Parliament and the general public of a special motion to impeach the Deputy President of Kenya Dr William Ruto which would allegedly be sponsored by Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

Clerk of National Assembly Michael Sialai says the document hasn’t been published by the National Assembly and should be ignored and treated with the contempt it deserves.

The National Assembly proceeded on recess on Wednesday May 6 2020 and is scheduled to resume on 2nd June 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Sialai says the House Business Committee hasn’t met to consider and approve the business to be transacted when the House resumes, and once that is done, an order paper will be published and circulated to MPs in the usual manner.

He further pointed out that the no notice of such a special motion has been received in the offices of the Speaker of the National Assembly as alluded in the document.

Sialai says the document contains several glaring mistakes which includes it formatting, saying it’s just a creation from people out to spread fake news.

He points out that Parliament is in its 4th session and not 6th as indicated in the document and that the agenda for day begins at order 9 glaringly skipping order 8 which isn’t the regular order of business.

Speaking earlier Kanini disowned the document saying as Members of Parliament they have no intention whatsoever to impeach the Deputy President.