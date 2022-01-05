National Assembly passes the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021

Members of Parliament have finally passed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill No. 56 of 2021.

The contentious legislation was handed a green light Wednesday night after a protracted session characterized by open display of differences between MPs in favour and those opposed to the Bill.

The Bill that has been a subject on contention between lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on one hand and those in support of Deputy President William Ruto on the other, was approved with amendments.

The Bill was passed on a day amendments proposed by Ruto’s allies were rejected, one after another, with Uhuru-Raila lawmakers having their way after raising enough numbers to silence their opponents.

“Hon Members, I will put the question, which is that the House do agree with the committee on the said report. Will has many as are of that opinion say Aye, will as many as are of the contrary opinion say Nay. The Ayes have it,” Second Chairperson of Committee Patrick Mariru proclaimed

The Bill sponsored by Majority Leader of the National Assembly Amos Kimunya will now proceed to the Senate for consideration.

More to follow….