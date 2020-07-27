The National Assembly is set to resume its sittings on Tuesday after a three-week recess.

The resumption will see the National Assembly conclude amending two bills that had been returned to the August house by President Uhuru Kenyatta who raised reservation with some clauses.

The two bills are the Public Finance Management (Amendment)(No.2) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 23 of 2020 and the Tea Bill (Senate Bill No. 36 of 2018).

During the recess , the National Assembly was forced to sneak in one sitting on 15th of this month to hold a special sitting to address some pending issues which had dragged on for long for, with priority being given to the reconstitution of committees and the approval of nominee for the auditor general job ,a position that had remained vacant for almost a year.

With the sitting coming a time when cases of COVID-19 cases continue to rise , the National Assembly has also prioritized the Pandemic Response and Management Bill (Senate Bill no. 6 of 2020) which will be read for the first time .

The principal object of this bill is to provide a framework for the effective response to and management of a pandemic in order to prevent the occurrence or spread of a pandemic whenever it arises.

It also seeks to provide measures to mitigate against the effects of the pandemic and provide a mechanism to cushion those that may be adversely affected by the pandemic.