The National Assembly resumes sittings Tuesday afternoon after a month long recess.

The members will return to full in tray session.

The approval or rejection of the seven ambassadorial nominees vetted last week is among issues that have been prioritized by the National Assembly.

Others are the proposed re-structuring of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Division of Revenue bill and the passage of the budget estimates among others.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The MPs will be looking towards ensuring the stalemate on the Division of Revenue Bill is resolved.

Speaker Justin Muturi of the National Assembly and his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka formed a select committee to unlock the impasse.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is set to read the budget statement for the 2019/20 financial year in two weeks’ time.

Tell Us What You Think