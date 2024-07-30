National Assembly resumes to full in-tray

The National Assembly has resumed Tuesday afternoon with the House expected to consider the First and Second Reading of the 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗡𝗼.𝟮) 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰.

The bill sponsored by the Chairperson, Budget and Appropriations Committee, Ndindi Nyoro makes provision for giving statutory sanction for public expenditure for the year ending on the 30th June, 2024, on the basis of the Supplementary II Estimates of Expenditure 2023/24 (Recurrent) and the Supplementary II Estimates of Expenditure 2023/24 (Development) and for the appropriation of those amounts.

MPs will undertake additional, debates on other motions including, reports of the Auditor-General on the National Government Constituencies Development Fund for nine constituencies in Bungoma County.

Report on consideration of a public petition on funds spent contrary to the provisions of Article 223 of the Constitution.

These as well as report on consideration of the Audited Accounts of Specified State Corporations and report on enhancing reporting of Parliamentary business on online platforms.