National Assembly seeks to correct NIIMS roll-out

The National Assembly is seeking to correct the roll-out of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) which members say was unprocedural.

The Huduma Namba Bill is being read for the second time in the National Assembly with members terming it a panacea to many challenges that have hampered effective capturing of Kenyans data.

The bill was introduced to Parliament on 15 December 2021 and seeks to provide a law on civil registration and legal identification management and establish NIIMS.

Members also said the bill will correct many ills that have been happening in the country due to the existence of loopholes in the registration process.

The Huduma Namba Bill sponsored by the government proposes for the issuance of four different Huduma cards.

Click here to read full–> Huduma Bill, 2021

The card will be issued to minors who have attained the age of six and adults who attain the age of eighteen.

There will also be a foreign national Huduma Card and a refugees Huduma card.

Minors will, however, within ninety days of attaining the age of eighteen surrender their Minors Huduma card to NIIMS officer who will issue them with an adult Huduma Card.