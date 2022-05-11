National Assembly set to adjourn to hold Speaker’s Kamukunji

The National Assembly will Wednesday morning adjourn to hold a Speaker’s Kamukunji starting 11am at the Chambers.

In communication, Speaker Justin Muturi said the decision comes after several members made a request to him over the same.

“As you are aware, during the Afternoon Sitting of Thursday 14th April, 2022, several Members made requests for an all Members informal meeting commonly known as Speaker’s Kamukunji which I acceded to,” He said.

Muturi said the meeting Agenda has been circulated by the Clerk in the Notice to Members and all Honourable Members are requested to attend and be on time

“The meeting is generally intended to provide Members with a n opportunity for briefing and deliberations on matters relating to their welfare,” He said.

The House is already holding its morning sitting with about 31 bills set for the second reading in the session.

The session is being presided by Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi.