National Assembly set to reconvene Tuesday

The National Assembly is set to reconvene today (Tuesday) for the Third Part of the Third Session following the end of the long recess.

During the recess, Members had the opportunity to undertake Committee activities and return to their constituencies and counties for representative roles.

Top on the agenda is consideration of the Report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the vetting of the nominee for the position of Inspector-General of the National Police Service (NPS), Mr. Douglas Kanja.

The vetting of the nominee was conducted jointly by the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs of the National Assembly and the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations of the Senate.

Lawmakers will also consider the Report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the vetting of the nominee for the position of Director General of the Competition Authority.

A number of Bills have been slated for Second Reading, including the Coffee Bill (2023) which seeks to regulate the coffee industry, ensuring fair trade practices and sustainable development, the Equalization Fund (Administration) Bill (2023) which seeks to improve the administration of the Equalization Fund, which is designed to reduce regional disparities in development.

Additionally, the Mung Beans Bill (2022) which focuses on the development and regulation of the mung beans will be considered.

The House will also consider Bills referred from the Senate including the Division of Revenue (Amendment) Bill (2024). This Bill seeks to adjust how the national Government shares its revenue with county governments. It is primarily a result of the significant shortfall in projected revenue for the financial year 2024/2025.

Additionally, the House will consider the County Government Additional Allocations Bill (2024) which seeks to make provisions for transferring conditional and unconditional allocations from the national government’s share of revenue and from development partners to the county governments for FY 2024/25.

Six Bills referred from the Mediation Committee are also on the docket, including the National Rating Bill (2023) which seeks to provide a comprehensive and uniform legislative framework that will regulate how county governments administer country levy rates and other levies.

Other Bills that legislators will consider following mediation include the Conflict-of-Interest Bill (2023), Sugar Bill, Employment (Amendment) Bill (2022), Natural Resource Benefit Sharing Bill (2022) and the Cotton Industry Development Bill (2023).

Individual Members’ Bills including The Public Service Internship Bill, (2022) by Hon. Naisula Lesuuda, Senate amendments to the Public Service (Values and Principles) (Amendment) Bill, (2022) by Hon. Abdul Rahim Dawood and Consideration of President’s memorandum on the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, (2022) by Hon. David Gikaria will also be concluded during this session.

Lined up for Question Time on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 is the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education who is expected to respond to Members’ Questions regarding the New University Funding Model.

A number of Audit Reports will be debated, including Reports on Financial Statements of State Corporations, Second Report of the Select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity on the Employment Diversity Audit in Public Institutions and a Report of the Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives on the Inquiry into Alleged Unfair Trade Practices by Foreign Investors in Kenya.

During this period, the House is expected to receive and consider nominees for various Constitutional Commissions including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, the National Gender and Equality Commission, and the Commission for Administrative Justice.