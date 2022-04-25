NA to convene special sitting Wednesday in honour of Kibaki

The National Assembly will convene a special sitting on Wednesday, 27th April, to consider an Exceptional Motion on Honour and Tributes of the House to the late Third President Mwai Kibaki.

The House which is currently on recess until 10th May is scheduled to hold the sitting following a proclamation on the 22nd of April by President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the demise of Kibaki.

The sitting according to the NA Speaker Justin Muturi will be held in the National Assembly Chamber, main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi commencing at 2.30 pm.

Business to be transacted on that day includes notification to the assembled House with respect to the presidential proclamation regarding the death of Kibaki.

In addition, the members will also consider the Exceptional Motion tabled regarding the former president’s demise.

The body of the retired President was on Monday taken to parliament for the three days to lie in state.

The Head of State is expected to lead the nation in viewing the body at 10.00 am alongside First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and other government officials.

After lying in state for three days, on Friday, the military gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make their way from State House to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National State Funeral.

President Kenyatta officially announced Kibaki’s death at the age of 90 on Friday at State House, Nairobi.

During the announcement, President Kenyatta declared a period of national mourning from Friday until sunset on the day of his interment.

The former President will be accorded a state funeral with full military honours and protocols being rendered and observed.

In addition, the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at State House and all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, public buildings and public grounds, all military bases, posts, and stations, on all naval vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and elsewhere throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya; from today until sunset on the day of his interment.