National Assembly to hold special sittings before christmas

The National Assembly will next week on Tuesday and Wednesday hold Special Sittings.

In a notice Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said the sittings are for the purposes of conveying urgent Messages from the National Executive and/or the Senate; tabling of reports and Notification of Motions by the relevant Departmental Committees on the vetting of a nominee for appointment to the position of Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC); and the vetting of the nominees for appointment to the positions of Members of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).

The sittings will also involve tabling of any other urgent Papers including, Statutory Instruments and Regulations with Statutory timelines.

Items of the business to be transacted include the First Reading of The Huduma Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 57 of 2021) and consideration of special motions on approval of the nominee for appointment to the position of Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC); and approval of the nominees for appointment to the positions of Members of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).

“Voting on Motion for agreement with the Report of the Committee of the Whole House and Third Reading of The Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute Bill, (National Assembly Bill No 44 of 2020),” read part of the notice.

“Voting on Motion for Second Reading of The Proceeds of Crime and Anti–Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, (National Assembly Bill No 39 of 2021),” added the notice.

The speaker added that the house will also be sitting to considers Senate’s Amendments to The National Hospital Insurance Fund (Amendment) Bill, (National Assembly Bill No 21 of 2021) (General Debate and Committee of the Whole House).

There will also be the Second Reading of The Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, (National Assembly Bill No. 56 of 2021);and Consideration in Committee of the Whole House and Third Reading of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti- Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, (National Assembly Bill No 39 of 2021); and the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, (National Assembly Bill No. 56 of 2021) (Subject to there being time for filling of proposed amendments by Hon. Members).

The sittings will be held in the morning and afternoon but Muturi said if need arises, the house may hold evening sittings on the prescribed dates, for purposes of concluding any business scheduled for consideration herein.

The MPs had taken a seven-week recess on December 2 and sessions were set to resume next year on January 25.