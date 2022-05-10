National Assembly to resume sittings after a month recess

The National Assembly is set to resume its sittings Tuesday afternoon after a one month recess.

This will be the last sittings of the 12th parliament which comes to an end on 10th of June.

Top on the list of the national assembly as ,it resumes will be to deal with the Finance Bill 2022.

The bill which is now at the public participation stage seeks to raise an additional Kshs 50.4 billion, the highest ever in the country’s history to finance the budget.

These last leg sittings of the 12th parliament will also be aiming at reducing the number of private members bills which are mostly in the second reading stage .

In Tuesday’s sittings, the National Assembly is expected to read for the first time, the Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) bill, the Supreme Court (Amendment) Bill and the Military Veterans Bill among other bills.

The Senate which resumed its sittings last week after a one week break saw most of its sittings adjourn indefinitely following quorum hitches hence hampering it from dealing with many of its bills which are at the committee of the whole house stage.