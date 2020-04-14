National Assembly to resume sittings as per official calendar

The National Assembly will Tuesday afternoon resume its sittings after a short recess that was occasioned by the confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country.

Only 53 members of the National Assembly 28 senators will be allowed in the debating chamber when the legislators reconvene.

The National Assembly is expected to pass the Tax Laws Bill in all stages and deal with the Covid-19 Emergency Fund regulations, VAT regulations, and regulations by the Health ministry with measures to contain the virus.

The senators who resumed earlier will receive a progress report from the adhoc committee appointed to oversight the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 and come up with measures to cushion Kenyans against the health and economic effects of the pandemic.

They will also debate and approve the Division of Revenue Bill, 2020. The crucial Bill divides revenues generated nationally between the national and county governments.

Speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka postponed last week’s sittings after President Uhuru Kenyatta declared cessation of movement in Nairobi.