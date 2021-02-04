National Assembly to resume sittings next Tuesday

The National Assembly will resume its regular sittings on Tuesday 9th February at 2.30pm, House Clerk Michael Sialai has said.

The House will consider and approve its calendar for the 5th session which will reflect the special circumstances occasioned by COVID-19 as well as the precautionary protocols.

Five Parliamentary committees, The House Business Committee, the Parliamentary powers and privileges Committee, Committee on Members’ services and facilities, Committee on Appointments and the Budget and Appropriation Committee will be reconstituted.

The National Assembly will also prioritize the consideration and approval of the Budget Policy Statement for the year 2021/2022 as well as the annual revenue bills.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“in accordance with the Public Finance Malmanagement Act, 2012, the BPS should be submitted by the National Treasury for Tabling in the House by 15th February, each year. Thereafter, the BPS is to subject to consideration by the Budget and Appropriations Committee and the 15 Departmental Committees before approval by the House. This will pave way for the introduction and passage of the annual Divisions of Revenue Bill and the County Allocation of Revenue Bill by both Houses. These two Bills are also top on priority list of Parliament this Fifth Session.”

The House will also consider eight pending bills by the Majority Party, 15 committee bills as well as over 50 bills sponsored by individual members.

Sialai says the House will also prioritize pending committee reports once it resumes for business.