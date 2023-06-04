National Assembly to resume sittings on Tuesday

The National Assembly will resume its sittings on Tuesday after a month-long recess.

The House is expected to consider the Finance Bill (2023) which provides for the ways and means of financing the 2023/2024 Budget.

The House is also expected to consider the committee reports on the suitability of the National Intelligence Service Director General nominee Noordin Haji and Central Bank Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge.

In addition, the National Assembly will also consider a report by the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs on the suitability of Isaac Ruto and Caroline Nzilani who were nominated by the President to the 11-member Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The House will also debate the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amendment) Bill (2023) which seeks to repeal certain provisions of the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act (2003).