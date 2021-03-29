National Assembly to sit on Tuesday to conclude urgent business

Written By: Hunja Macharia

The National Assembly will hold its next sitting on Tuesday 30th March at 2:30pm to conclude any urgent business and consider a motion to alter its calendar.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Speaker Justin Muturi says the move is as a result of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proclamation setting out nation wide measures to avert a health crisis due to COVID-19 where he requested the two houses of parliament to suspend their sittings.

Also Read  Millions of christians worldwide mark Palm Sunday

Muturi says the House Business Committee will meet ahead of the sitting on Tuesday afternoon to determine the priority business that will be considered that day.

Also Read  Kenya records 1,152 new Covid-19 cases as 152 recover

The National Assembly Clerk has therefore been directed to communicate to the relevant security agencies and state departments to provide unrestricted travel and access to the capital to all Members of the National Assembly.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Clerk will also notify Members of Parliament of the intended sitting.

Also Read  President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret take Covid-19 vaccine
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR