National Assembly to sit on Tuesday to conclude urgent business

The National Assembly will hold its next sitting on Tuesday 30th March at 2:30pm to conclude any urgent business and consider a motion to alter its calendar.

Speaker Justin Muturi says the move is as a result of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proclamation setting out nation wide measures to avert a health crisis due to COVID-19 where he requested the two houses of parliament to suspend their sittings.

Muturi says the House Business Committee will meet ahead of the sitting on Tuesday afternoon to determine the priority business that will be considered that day.

The National Assembly Clerk has therefore been directed to communicate to the relevant security agencies and state departments to provide unrestricted travel and access to the capital to all Members of the National Assembly.

The Clerk will also notify Members of Parliament of the intended sitting.