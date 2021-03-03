National Assembly to start debate on BBI Bill Thursday

The National Assembly is on Thursday set to commence debate on the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020.

Speaker Justin Muturi has notified the House that his office had received certificates from the counties that approved the Bill.

The Bill has so far received approval from 43 County Assemblies and rejected by three, namely: Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi and Baringo. Only Uasin Gishu county is yet to vote on the Bill.

Muturi said the threshold of at least 24 county assemblies had been met for the Bill to be transmitted to the bicameral Parliament for debate.

He underscored the urgency of the debate, saying it would be unnecessary for the Bill to be published since Bills originating in the Senate are not subjected to publication to conform with the 14 day maturity period before the Bill’s first reading.

Muturi directed that it be presented before the House just as it was presented to the County Assemblies by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).