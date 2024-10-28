National Assembly top brass retreat kicks off in Naivasha

The retreat is expected to help formulate plans and strategies for processing Bills and other legislative business

The National Assembly’s top leadership is in Naivasha for the 2024 National Assembly Leadership Retreat, which is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 28, through Wednesday, October 30.

This year’s theme, “Re-invigorating Synergy in Leadership for Accelerated Discharge of the Mandate of the National Assembly,” builds on last year’s September retreat theme, “Building Synergy in Leadership: Enhancing the Legislative Agenda in the National Assembly.”

According to the program released by the Office of the National Assembly Speaker, the House leadership will convene to address key legislative priorities and strengthen synergy within the Assembly’s leadership.

“The retreat provides an opportunity for the House leadership to map out a strategic direction for managing legislative business through the remainder of the Third Session and into the Fourth Session, set to run from November 5th to December 12th, 2024,” stated National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Speaker Wetang’ula noted that the retreat is expected to yield critical outcomes, including strategies to address challenges encountered during the Third Session and to advance plans for processing bills and other legislative priorities.

“It will also enable the leadership to formulate approaches for more effective and timely oversight by the National Assembly through its committees, as well as to tackle procedural and structural issues affecting the House’s mandate,” he added.

In response to public concerns over energy issues—including high costs and frequent blackouts—Speaker Wetang’ula has invited the Energy Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Energy, and the CEO of Kenya Power to discuss improvements in the sector and address future needs that could bolster manufacturing.

“It’s time for bipartisan cooperation to prioritize essential legislation and foster partnerships that benefit the public. We aim to address challenges such as unemployment, impacts of the tax regime, and revenue-raising measures that influence the business environment,” emphasized the Speaker.

Supporting the retreat’s objectives, Leader of the Majority Party in the National Assembly, Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah, highlighted the Thirteenth Parliament’s progress since its inauguration on September 8, 2022.

“Through orientation, induction, capacity-building programs, and leadership forums, the Assembly and its Members have been empowered to fulfill their constitutional duties effectively,” Hon. Ichung’wah noted.

He added that the initial induction retreats for Members and Presiding Officers, along with specialized committee orientations, provided critical training on parliamentary procedures, law-making, and budget processes.

The office of the National Assembly Clerk, which is coordinating the program, described the mid-term as an essential phase for self-assessment within the National Assembly.

“The trends across jurisdictions demonstrate that the mid-term of a Parliament is a ripe moment for self-assessment. While fatigue may take a toll, the maturity reached at this point can be harnessed for impactful legislative outcomes,” a concept note from the office read in part

Adding that: “In this regard, the Second Leadership Retreat will be inspired by the theme: “Re-invigorating Synergy in Leadership for accelerated discharge of the mandate of the National Assembly”,”

This annual retreat brings together the National Assembly’s Presidium, House leadership, House Business Committee, and Committee Chairpersons, facilitating collaboration and fostering a strategic approach to legislative goals.

“There is no doubt that the orientation, induction, and inaugural leadership retreat laid a solid foundation that positioned Members on the right trajectory as they embarked on their parliamentary duties,” the concept note details.

This year’s retreat will also include a session with the Ministry of Energy to discuss critical topics on energy security and infrastructure, aligning with Kenya’s industrialization objectives.

Additionally, the Speaker will host a National Assembly Speaker’s Round Table with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on “Drivers of Competitiveness.”

This engagement aims to align legislative efforts with the private sector’s initiatives to enhance Kenya’s economic performance.

The main objective of the Retreat is to accord the Leadership of the House an opportunity to re-evaluate their roles with regard to the performance of the House, bond and share experiences with colleagues, identify upcoming priority business for the House, and candidly discuss critical matters.

It will also present an opportunity for the House Business Committee (HBC) and Leadership to take stock of the progress made and challenges faced by the National Assembly during the First, Second, and part of the Third Session and chart the way forward.

It will also provide the Assembly’s leadership with the opportunity to prioritize upcoming legislative business for the House, enhance collaboration and synergy within the House leadership, and strengthen strategic alliances with key stakeholders to promote nation-building.

“The gathering will enable the House leadership to consider the legislative agenda of the House, key Bills, and business to be considered during the remainder of the Third and anticipated business for the fourth Session and explore strategies on how to marshal the legislative agenda,” the program read in part.

The retreat will also serve as a platform for the House Business Committee to evaluate its legislative agenda, formulate strategies to enhance oversight through its committees and address procedural challenges.

