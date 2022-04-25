National athletics trials to kick off Tuesday

It’s all systems go ahead of this year’s national athletics trials set to kick off tomorrow at the Moi International sports center Kasarani. Athletes, coaches, and Federations have finalized their training programs ahead of the national event. Among the big names likely to feature is Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, and reigning World 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon. The three-day event will see athletes battle it out aiming to secure the available slots to represent Kenya in the Africa senior athletics championships and the commonwealth games.

