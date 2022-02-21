National Beach Volleyball Tour set for Mombasa

The third leg of the 2021/2022 Homologated National Beach Volleyball Tour will take place this weekend, 26th and 27th, at New Tree in Mombasa County.

Kenya Volleyball Federation through the Beach Volleyball Commission was instrumental in securing the sponsorship of the 2-day event that is expected to attact top players from the region.

According to Chairman of Beach Volleyball Commission Moses Mbuthia, it’s all systems for the competition which is being sponsored by Deep Heat to a tune of 250,000kshs.

“We are looking forward to a great contest as several high profile names have confirmed participation. Teams registered so far include Benard Musumba / Mathias Kemboi,Titus Kibett/ Kevin kipchumba,Dennis Omollo/ Chris Owalla among others. I want to encourage youths in this area to play beach volleyball even as a recreational sporting activity. Beach volleyball is therapeutic and enhances body fitness,” he said.

The pair of Brian Melly and Naftali Chumba were the winners of the male category in the first National Beach Volleyball competition played at the shore of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County in October last year.

Beach volleyball is played by two teams on both sides of the net. Each team is made of two players compared to the conventional volleyball which has six players.

The Deputy President of the Kenya Volleyball Federation Charles Nyaberi has said they are going to collaborate with counties in nurturing youths’ talents to enable them to participate in the game which is new to many people.

Kenya featured in the Olympics beach volleyball tournament for the first time in Japan since the sport was introduced at the Summer Games at Atlanta 1996.

The Kenyan pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha alongside teammates Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya defied all odds to stun hosts Morocco in a pulsating semi-final qualification to book a place at last year’s global sporting extravaganza in Tokyo.