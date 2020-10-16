National CDF board dismisses surveys on MPs performance

The National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board have distanced itself from surveys and assessment carried out by opinion polls rating of members of parliament.

According to the fund’s Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Mbuno the board has its own way of assessing Members of Parliament on how they utilize their Funds through officers mandated to oversee projects carried out in every Constituency.

The board was reacting to a recent survey by Infotrak revealing the best and worst-performing MPs.

The MPs performance index was attributed to a number of factors including legislative prowess, proper handling of public finances, development projects, interpersonal skills and charisma with which the politicians handle their electorate.

Mbuno slammed the companies and institutions trying to rate how CDF was being utilized.

The CEO said the Board has generated 41 Billion for the 2020-2021 Financial year where each Constituency gets an equal share of 138 Million shillings that translate to 2% of the National Budget.

Kiambaa Fund Manager Caroline Kiama said the fund has gone a long way in supporting the Constituents noting that if the Fund can be added, more projects will be initiated to uplift the livelihood of Kenyans.