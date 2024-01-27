National Construction Authority dismisses top officials over gross misconduct

The National Construction Authority on Friday announced the termination of services of some of its high-ranking officials.

Those who received summary dismissal letters are five compliance officers who are accused of engaging in misconduct including seeking to find a compromise with a contractor whose construction site had been suspended for one reason or the other. A driver of the company was also shown the door.

“On the 3rd of October 2023 between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm, you together with your colleagues participated in an unauthorized meeting at the Java Restaurant located at TRM Mall along Thika Road with one Maingi Kubai a contractor whose site you had suspended earlier in the day to discuss how the suspension could be lifted,” National Construction Authority Executive Director Maurice Akech noted in the dismissal letters.

The Director notes that the officials acted unilaterally without the knowledge of the authority. Akech says, it has since been established that the officials misled the NCA that they were attending to a different official matter on the day of the meeting with the beleaguered contractor.

Officials dismissed are Compliance Officers for Nairobi Regional Office Douglas Okedi, Allan Thairu, Brian Otuke, and Josephine Wanjira. Their North Rift regional office counterpart Felix Kibet also received the matching orders.

Akech says that during the meeting, the NCA officials went ahead to make demands for payment of money to their personal accounts in order to assist the under-fire contractor.

“Based on the foregoing, it has been decided to summarily dismiss you from the employment of the National Construction Authority with effect from the date of this letter,” the letter from the CEO, who is also the registrar of contractors.

The six have 14 days to appeal their dismissal.