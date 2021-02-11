National Cross country championship to attract athletes from sixteen teams

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Athletics Kenya received a Ksh.7M sponsorship from Lotto ahead of National cross country championship this Saturday February 13th 2021 at Ngong Race Course Nairobi.

 

The forthcoming national cross country championship slated for this Saturday at Ngong Race Course, Nairobi ,will attract athletes from a total of 16 teams.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Athletes who will participate in the event will be drawn from the 16 affiliates of the Athletics Kenya and three invited teams.

The affiliate branches are: Nairobi, Central region, Central rift, North Rift, Southern rift, Western, Nyanza South, Nyanza North, Southern, North Eastern, Eastern, Coast, KDF, National police Services, Kenya Prisons Services and  Universities.

Also Read  Kumari Taki:What I want to achieve with pacemakers

The three invited sides are; KWS,  NYS and  Refugees.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The championship  will consist of seven categories including: 10km senior men and women race, 8km Under-20 boys race, 6km Under-20 girls race, 6km Under-18 boys race, 5km Under-18 girls and mixed relay races.

‘It is going to be a competitive encounter since most top athletes will be competing after a very long time. This shows that we will have a strong team, it will also give us an opportunity to see the performance of our athletes in readiness for the Olympics’’ said Barnabas Korir,the event director.

Also Read  All set for this weekend’s national cross country championship

The race organizers, AK received a sponsorship boost worth Ksh.7 million from Lotto.

‘’This is the sixth year we are partnering with Athletics Kenya and for us the Cross country Championships is part of our key events. Sports is one of the greatest. We are also going to work with AK as they also prepare for the Olympics. We also urge athletes to shun away from doping’’, remarked  Dr. Joan Mwaura, Lotto Foundation CEO.

Also Read  Facebook appalled by continued abuse of footballers

Athletics Kenya will use the championship to select a team that will represent the country at the forthcoming Africa cross country championship scheduled March 7th in Lome, Togo.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR