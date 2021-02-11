National Cross country championship to attract athletes from sixteen teams

The forthcoming national cross country championship slated for this Saturday at Ngong Race Course, Nairobi ,will attract athletes from a total of 16 teams.

Athletes who will participate in the event will be drawn from the 16 affiliates of the Athletics Kenya and three invited teams.

The affiliate branches are: Nairobi, Central region, Central rift, North Rift, Southern rift, Western, Nyanza South, Nyanza North, Southern, North Eastern, Eastern, Coast, KDF, National police Services, Kenya Prisons Services and Universities.

The three invited sides are; KWS, NYS and Refugees.

The championship will consist of seven categories including: 10km senior men and women race, 8km Under-20 boys race, 6km Under-20 girls race, 6km Under-18 boys race, 5km Under-18 girls and mixed relay races.

‘It is going to be a competitive encounter since most top athletes will be competing after a very long time. This shows that we will have a strong team, it will also give us an opportunity to see the performance of our athletes in readiness for the Olympics’’ said Barnabas Korir,the event director.

The race organizers, AK received a sponsorship boost worth Ksh.7 million from Lotto.

‘’This is the sixth year we are partnering with Athletics Kenya and for us the Cross country Championships is part of our key events. Sports is one of the greatest. We are also going to work with AK as they also prepare for the Olympics. We also urge athletes to shun away from doping’’, remarked Dr. Joan Mwaura, Lotto Foundation CEO.

Athletics Kenya will use the championship to select a team that will represent the country at the forthcoming Africa cross country championship scheduled March 7th in Lome, Togo.