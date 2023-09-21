National Dialogue committee dismisses claims of cracks in ongoing talks

The co-chairs of the bipartisan committee have dismissed claims of emerging cracks in the talks amid fresh demands by Azimio la Umoja one Kenya coalition.

During a closed-door meeting held on Thursday, the opposition coalition has questioned recent events including the alleged abduction of Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga and accused the state of withdrawing security officers attached to some opposition leaders.

However, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka the head of the opposition delegation dismissed claims of a brewing political storm.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah also downplayed claims of disagreements between both factions.

This comes as the team is yet to begin discussing the 5 agreed agendas.

The government has expressed its reservations on the demand to Audit the 2022 general election, moreover, Azimio wants the Finance Act, 2023 repealed in order for the two coalitions to agree on how to emancipate Kenyans from the high cost of living and a review of taxes.

The 10-member committee continues to receive memorandums from the public.